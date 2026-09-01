House votes to keep government funded through midterm elections

Congress on Tuesday voted to extend government funding until after the November midterm elections, averting a shutdown that would have begun if lawmakers failed to approve funding by Sept. 30.

The measure in the House passed 370-48 with broad bipartisan support.

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The stopgap measure funds the government through Dec. 11, giving lawmakers additional time to work toward an agreement on funding for the fiscal year 2027. Congress will need to reach a deal by then to avoid another potential shutdown during the holiday season.

The outcome of the midterm elections could have a significant impact on the political dynamics surrounding those negotiations. Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. If they are successful, they could block or complicate many of Trump’s legislative priorities.