Savannah Guthrie says she was 'touched' by Allison Janney's Emmy shoutout for missing mother Nancy

Savannah Guthrie said she was "touched" after actress Allison Janney used her record-tying Emmy Award win Monday to express sympathy for Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy.

Janney said after accepting the landmark award that Guthrie's family has been on her mind "every day" and offered supportive comments about the 84-year-old mother, who has been missing from her Tucson, Arizona home since February.

"I was so touched to see her do that," Guthrie said. "It was her moment of her triumph, and for her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family."

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Guthrie added that she would "never let a moment pass" to have one final word with her mother before her disappearance.

"My whole family, my sister and my brother and I, and all of our extended families, are in such pain," she said. "We need help, so thank you, Allison Janney, for remembering us and for giving an opportunity to renew that call. We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye, that’s all.”

Authorities have asked for the public's help in finding the person responsible for kidnapping Nancy Guthrie. The biggest clue is a person seen on her doorbell camera the night she was taken.

The Guthrie family and the FBI are offering more than $1 million in rewards for information leading to a conviction in the case.