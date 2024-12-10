Review of 'Unabomber' manifesto may offer clues in CEO shooting

An online posting earlier this year on a book review site appears to open a window into the mind of Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of fatally shooting United HealthCare's CEO last week.

The review on GoodReads by a user named "Luigi (lnmangione)" offers a take on the published manifesto of the late Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber, who terrorized the country in the '80s and '90s, mailing bombs from his log cabin in Montana that killed three people and injured dozens of others.

In his screed, Kaczynski called for a revolution against the industrial system, saying "this revolution may or may not make use of violence."

Author Bryan Denson has written about Kaczynski.

"I don't think he saw anything wrong with violence as a means to the end, which was to strike out against industrial society however he could do it," Denson said. "In his own twisted way, he thought that violence was appropriate. And he's not alone. There have been a lot of domestic terrorists who have thought similarly."

In his review of the Unabomber manifesto, Mangione seemed to be okay with the idea of using violence as a tool to force mighty corporations to listen to opposition.

"These companies don't care about you, or your kids, or your grandkids," the review said about the oil industry. "They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive? 'Violence never solved anything' is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."