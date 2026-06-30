Plane passenger tries to hide smoke grenade in peanut butter jar at Indianapolis airport, TSA says

Peanut butter and grenade sandwich, anyone? A passenger at Indianapolis International Airport tried to smuggle live smoke grenades through security hidden inside a jar of peanut butter, the Transportation Security Administration said.

A checked bag was flagged for additional screening. When a TSA explosives specialist inspected it, they found two live smoke grenades — one concealed inside the peanut butter jar.

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Officers paged the passenger to a ticket counter for questioning. The passenger said a friend told him he could get the smoke grenades through TSA screenings if he concealed them in peanut butter.

Officials did not say whether the passenger will face charges. The incident did not impact operations at the airport.

“Although you may not have intentions for something to occur, carrying prohibited items always has the potential for unintentionally causing harm,” said Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt in a press release. “Imagine in this case had the pressurization caused the device to accidentally release smoke filling the cabin and aircraft while in flight.”

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