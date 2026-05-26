New Mexico AG calls on Epstein survivors to come forward amid Zorro Ranch investigation

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is calling on survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to come forward and help with the state's criminal investigation into Epstein's former New Mexico ranch.

Torrez shared an open letter Tuesday urging survivors to contact the New Mexico Department of Justice directly, saying their input is "essential" to the investigation into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein's Zorro Ranch before his death in 2019.

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"For far too long, you were ignored," Torrez said. "Your abuse was systematically disregarded as investigations into Epstein's crimes were deliberately stalled, abandoned, or compromised by the power Epstein wielded. In New Mexico, we are determined to do better by survivors. I am committed to ensuring that Epstein's heinous crimes are thoroughly investigated. We will follow the facts wherever they lead without fear or favor."

"Your input is essential to conducting this investigation with the rigor, respect, and compassion it deserves," Torrez said. "That's why I want to hear directly from you."

The New Mexico Department of Justice is investigating claims of burials near Zorro Ranch. New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard requested the probe after reviewing a 2019 email from an alleged former Epstein staffer that claimed two girls were killed and buried on public land leased near the ranch, about 30 miles southeast of Santa Fe.

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There is currently only one known New Mexico resident who is a survivor of Epstein. Several other survivors have come forward over the years to sexual assault survivor networks, but they have not yet been heard by the government.

New Mexico State Rep. Andre Reeb said that is why survivors are now being urged to take their stories directly to the Justice Department. She said investigators want to find out if there is anything they can do in terms of prosecuting potential crimes.