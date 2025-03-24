Man and 3 teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting at New Mexico park

Four people — including three teenagers — have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a park in New Mexico that left three people dead and over a dozen others injured.

In an update posted to Facebook, the Las Cruces Police Department said officers arrested two 17-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man. All four have been charged with open counts of murder but the police department said additional charges are pending.

The man was identified as Tomas Rivas and is being held without hold at the Dona Ana County Detention Center, police said.

The teenagers were not identified since they are minors, but police said they are being held in the juvenile section of the same jail as Rivas.

The shooting happened late Friday night at the city's Young Park, which, according to Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story, has been troubled with crime.

Story said the violence began after an unsanctioned car show at the park where two groups had an altercation and began firing guns at each other.

19-year-old Dominick Estrada, 18-year-old Jason Gomez and 16-year-old Andrew Madrid were all killed in the shooting, police said. Fifteen other people were injured.

The incident is still under investigation and the Las Cruces Police Department said it is working with multiple agencies on the case including the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), New Mexico State Police, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Las Cruces is located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande River. It's about 40 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and El Paso, Texas.