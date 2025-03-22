3 killed, over a dozen injured in a shooting at a park in New Mexico, police say

Three people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a park in the southern part of New Mexico, according to police.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Young Park following an unsanctioned car show.

During a press conference Saturday morning, Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said there appears to have been an altercation between two groups of people that escalated to gunfire.

Two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were killed. Fifteen people ages 16 to 36 years old were injured, police said.

Las Cruces Fire Chief Michael Daniels said victims were sent to all three local hospitals and University Medical Center of El Paso. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any of the victims' identities at this time.

Officers said no arrests have been made but the department is following "multiple leads."

Story said all of the casings collected from the scene so far came from handguns. Upwards of 50 casings have been found at the scene.

The police chief said there's been a photo circulating social media of an individual at the park holding an assault rifle, but that individual was questioned and determined not to have been involved in the shooting at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with video of the shooting to upload it to the police department’s secure site or call (575) 526-0795 to assist in their investigation.

Las Cruces is located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande River. It's about 40 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and El Paso, Texas.

The police chief said Young Park has been "troubled with crime" in recent years and the city has been working to address it through a variety of means including working to install gates around the park to enforce a curfew and hiring park rangers.

"This horrendous senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard people in New Mexico have for the rule of law and order. It’s also a reminder of just the utter lack of fear and accountability in New Mexico," said Story during Saturday's press conference. "As angry as I am right now, this news conference will not be political. There will come a time to talk about the failures that led to this strategy and so many others in New Mexico but now is not that time."