Former national security advisor John Bolton pleads guilty in classified documents case

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty Friday to one count of retention of national defense information.

Under a deal with the Justice Department, Bolton agreed to a prison sentence of up to 60 months and a $2.25 million fine.

The sentence will ultimately be decided by a judge at a later date. The judge is not bound by the terms of the plea agreement and could issue a sentence that is higher or lower than what both sides recommended.

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The plea resolves a case filed in October, when Bolton was indicted on 18 counts related to the alleged retention or sharing of diary-like notes with family members. Officials said the notes contained classified information and were written as Bolton was preparing a memoir about his time in government.

Bolton served as national security adviser during President Donald Trump’s first term and has since become a vocal critic. His home was raided in August 2025, and court documents show the FBI seized multiple documents marked secret, confidential and classified.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.