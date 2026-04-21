Florida launches criminal probe into OpenAI, ChatGPT over FSU shooting

Florida has launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT following a deadly shooting at Florida State University in 2025.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the investigation is tied to a review of chat logs between the gunman and ChatGPT.

“This criminal investigation will determine whether OpenAI bears criminal responsibility for ChatGPT’s actions in the shooting at Florida State University last year,” Uthmeier said.

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State officials said they have issued subpoenas to OpenAI seeking documents, including policies and training materials related to threats of harm to others, self-harm and cooperation with law enforcement.

Two people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting. The gunman, who was also injured, was arrested and is facing multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

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OpenAI has not publicly commented on the investigation.

“It is important that all are aware of the risks of this new technology, and the harms it can and has already caused in our communities,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.