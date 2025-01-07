Watch Now
FBI releases new photo of New Orleans attacker on bicycle in French Quarter

Investigators previously stated they believed the attacker visited the city twice in the months leading up to the attack.
The man police say carried out a terrorist attack in New Orleans is pictured on a bike in the French Quarter on December 31, 2024.
The man who authorities say carried out the New Year's morning terrorist attack in New Orleans, killing 14 people, was in the city two months prior.

The FBI on Tuesday released a picture of Shamsud-Din Jabbar on a bicycle in the French Quarter. Authorities said the image is from December 31, 2024.

"The FBI is asking for anyone in the Quarter that day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have information that may help," the federal law enforcement agency said in a notice on Tuesday.

Investigators previously stated they believed the attacker visited the city twice in the months leading up to the attack and may have used special glasses to record the historic French Quarter. In the Oct. 31 photo, Jabbar is seen wearing glasses, but it’s unclear if they are the same pair investigators suspect could record his surroundings.

Authorities reiterated that this is a fluid investigation that stretches across state and international borders, but that each day the picture becomes clearer as they examine new evidence.

The FBI said two guns, an ISIS flag, and a potential improvised explosive device were located inside the vehicle Jabbar used to drive into a crowd before being killed in a shootout with police.

