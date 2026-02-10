Giuffre family, lawmakers unveil Virginia’s Law in response to Epstein files

Loved ones of the late Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to introduce legislation they are calling “Virginia’s Law.”

The bill would eliminate the statute of limitations for civil suits by survivors of sexual abuse in federal court. It would not affect criminal statutes of limitations.

Attorney Sigrid McCawley, who represents Giuffre and other survivors, said, “The genesis of that law is to get rid of the statute of limitations so that survivors can work on their timeline.”

“No longer can abusers weaponize the clock... Survivors can act when they’re ready to act,” she added.

RELATED STORY | DOJ to let lawmakers review unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files

Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda, released a statement supporting the bill’s passage.

“We send a message to perpetrators everywhere. This is more than legislation. We are changing how we see, confront and respond to sex abuse and sex trafficking in this country,” they said. “Virginia’s Law does more than honor her legacy. It protects the future of every survivor. Legislatively and legally, it promises survivors they are seen, believed and understood. It promises them the right to seek justice, no matter the status, wealth or power of the person who harmed them, and no matter when the abuse occurred.”

The introduction of Virginia’s Law came the same day survivors and their family members sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling the latest release of files “incomplete.” The letter also said some survivors’ names were not redacted in the initial release.

RELATED STORY | Lutnick confirms 2012 boat visit with Epstein amid Senate questioning

“We must be clear: this release does not provide closure. It feels instead like a deliberate attempt to intimidate survivors, punish those who came forward and reinforce the same culture of secrecy that allowed Epstein’s crimes to continue for decades,” the letter said.

