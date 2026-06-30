Former Clinton aide appears before House panel in Epstein investigation

A former aide to former President Bill Clinton is facing House lawmakers as part of their investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Doug Band appeared before the House Oversight Committee, where lawmakers were expected to ask about his relationship with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. They were also expected to ask whether Band flew on Epstein’s plane and whether he knew if Clinton ever traveled to Epstein’s island. Clinton has previously denied doing so.

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Band is mentioned more than 200 times in millions of files released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The records include emails between Band, Epstein and Maxwell arranging dinners over the course of about a year.

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In one 2004 email, Maxwell wrote, “Did I mention how you are and how Carol and I were plotting disgusting things with you, or I should say, your body?” Band responded, “What I would do to you, chicas.”

Band also visited Epstein’s home, though his interactions with Epstein occurred before Epstein was convicted on state charges.

Band has previously said he did not know about Epstein’s sex crimes at the time, but said he got bad enough vibes from Epstein that he advised Clinton to end the relationship.