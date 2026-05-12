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Epstein survivors demand DOJ accountability at Florida hearing

The hearing is part of Congress' continued investigation into Epstein and those connected to him.
Epstein survivors spoke at a Democratic hearing in West Palm Beach, criticizing the DOJ over unredacted files and demanding accountability. (Scripps News)
Epstein survivors demand DOJ accountability at Florida hearing
Roza, center, a survivor of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's abuses, is comforted by fellow survivor Dani Hannah Bensky, as she is overcome with emotion after addressing House Oversight Committee Democrats at a field hearing focused on the Epstein Investigation, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
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Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke Tuesday at a Democratic-led hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, just miles from where Epstein once resided.

Democratic lawmakers used the hearing to criticize the Department of Justice over its handling of the Epstein case. The so-called shadow hearing featured no Republican lawmakers.

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Survivors called for more accountability and criticized the DOJ's handling of files related to Epstein, including concerns that their names were unredacted from documents despite promises of privacy.

"I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times," said one survivor, who asked to remain anonymous.

"While the rich and powerful remain protected by redaction, my name was exposed to the world," she added.

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The hearing is part of Congress' continued investigation into Epstein and those connected to him. The DOJ released millions of documents on Epstein earlier this year, but survivors and many lawmakers continue to demand accountability.

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