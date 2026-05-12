Trump on Iran talks: 'I don't think about Americans' financial situation'

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't think about the financial situation of Americans when he's considering making a deal with Iran to end the war.

The president made the statement as he left for China, where he will meet the country's president, Xi Jinping.

"The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran — they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation; I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

RELATED STORY | Iran war drives energy price spike, wages struggle to keep up with inflation

Trump’s remarks come as the war continues to push consumer prices higher. New data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rose 0.6% in April, with energy prices increasing 3.8%.

The conflict has continued since Feb. 28, despite Trump previously saying it would be resolved within weeks. On Monday, Trump said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was on “life support” after he received what he described as an “unacceptable” response to a proposed peace deal.

As fighting drags on, military leaders told Congress on Tuesday that the cost of Operation Epic Fury is now expected to reach $29 billion, about $4 billion higher than previous estimates.

