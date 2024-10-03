DOJ charges white supremacy group members with drug trafficking, COVID fraud

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday 42 members and associates of a California-based white supremacist street gang were arrested on various racketeering-related charges.

Members of the San Fernando Valley (SFV) Peckerwoods were indicted on charges of COVID relief fraud, possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking. Some of those arrested could face live in prison if convicted. Prosecutors said authorities seized large quantities of illegal firearms, and dozens of pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

“The Justice Department has dealt a decisive blow to the San Fernando Valley (SFV) Peckerwoods, a violent white supremacist gang that we charge is responsible for trafficking deadly fentanyl and other drugs, committing robberies, and perpetrating financial fraud to fund both their criminal enterprise and that of the Aryan Brotherhood,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “With today’s charges and arrests, the Justice Department, together with our state, local, and federal partners has targeted the heart of this gang’s operations, and we will continue to zero in on the criminal enterprises that endanger our communities.”

RELATED STORY | Preliminary data shows violent crime continues to drop throughout US in 2024

The DOJ claims that SFC Peckerwoods at times takes orders from the Aryan Brotherhood and maintains an alliance with the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

The 42 members arrested were among 68 total defendants facing charges.

The DOJ said that members were active on social media sharing information about their alleged criminal activities and gang rules and used members only Facebook groups.

The DOJ also claimed members had “Nazi tattoos, graffiti, and iconography to indicate their violent white supremacy extremist ideology.”

RELATED STORY | Americans fear crime despite downward trends

“The San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods, the Aryan Brotherhood, and their associates are fused by one thing: hatred,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Allen of the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division. “It appears, however, that the business of hate was not enough for them. Driven by greed, they engaged in other crimes, including drug distribution, pushing out deadly fentanyl onto our streets. Operating from corners of the San Fernando Valley, they conducted their crimes within and beyond the 8-1-8 community. Today’s large-scale indictments and arrests reflect our relentless commitment to dismantling criminal organizations that continue to harm our communities.”

Defendants also were arraigned on Wednesday as the indictment against them was unsealed.