Preliminary data shows violent crime continues to drop throughout US in 2024

Initial data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that violent crimes in the U.S. is continuing to decline.

According to the update data, violent crime decreased by 10.3% between January and June 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023.

The data shows murders decreased by 22.7%, rapes decreased by 17.7%, robberies decreased by 13.6%, and aggravated assaults decreased by 8.1%.

The FBI also reported that property crime also decreased by 13.1% to start the year.

The data provides a preliminary look at crime trends in 2024 as the FBI continues gathering reports from local police departments. More detailed data will be released at a later date.

The preliminary 2024 data comes nearly a week after the FBI released 2023 information showing a significant drop in violent crime compared to 2022. The findings, based on reported data from 2023, showed murder and non-negligent manslaughter decreased 11.6% from the year prior, marking the largest decline in two decades. That's also almost double the drop from 2021 to 2022, which was 6.1%.

Overall, national violent crime decreased 3% from 2022 to 2023, and property crime rates dropped 2.4%, the annual report showed.