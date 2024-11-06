'Disgruntled ex-employee' kills 2 workers at Chicago's Navy Pier tourist attraction, police say

A man who was recently fired from his job at Navy Pier, one of Chicago’s main tourist attractions, returned to his former workplace and killed two people before fleeing on Tuesday, according to police.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein said in a press conference the shooting happened just before 1:20 p.m. in an administrative office on a loading dock on the north side of Navy Pier.

The two workers, both men, who were shot were transported to Northwestern Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

“This was an isolated incident with a disgruntled ex-employee,” said Hein.

The shooting did not happen in a public part of the tourist area, officials said, but Navy Pier was locked down briefly as the investigation unfolded.

Police are still actively searching for the suspect but did not publicly identify them citing a department policy not to name individuals unless they are charged.

The deadly shooting happened a day after a Chicago police officer, Enrique Martinez, was shot and killed in the line of duty. The incidents are not related.

