Climber dies from fall at Devils Tower National Monument

A 21-year-old climber is dead after a fall at Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming.

The incident happened Sunday evening.

The National Park Service said Stewart Phillip Porter was rappelling the second pitch of El Cracko Diablo when he fell and sustained major injuries.

NPS said Devils Tower Law Enforcement was alerted of his fall shortly before 8 p.m., and responding staff located him and his climbing partner within the hour.

The partner had been stranded on the wall of the tower and was rescued by Devils Tower Lodge climbing guides and Buck Wild climbing guides.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His death marks the seventh climbing fatality at Devils Tower in its more than 100-year climbing history.

“While climbing fatalities at Devils Tower are infrequent, it is still inherently dangerous,” NPS said in a press release.

NPS urges visitors to follow a number of safety tips:



Observe weather conditions to avoid storms and extreme heat

Watch for animals and stinging insects

Wear technical rock climbing equipment and consult multiple sources for route information since suggested gear varies by route

Inspect all anchors and back them up if necessary

Avoid hitting loose rock that could fall onto climbers below

Know the location of your rappel route before beginning

Start rappels over the nose of columns to prevent ropes from jamming in cracks

Wear a climbing helmet to prevent injury from falling rocks

NPS said the majority of climbing accidents or deaths at Devils Tower happen during the rappel.

If any incidents occur at the tower, officials say climbers should to attempt to call 911 or yell down the Tower Trail.

