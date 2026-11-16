Air travel set to return to normal Monday after FAA ground stop as Congress presses for answers on cause

Air travel is expected to look more normal at America's airports on Monday following Friday's nationwide ground stop, as members of Congress begin asking what went wrong and what could be done to prevent it from happening again.

The Federal Aviation Administration has attributed the ground stop to outdated technology, specifically a router malfunction during telecommunications maintenance at a location in Arkansas.

RELATED STORY | What caused the FAA ground stop? Officials point to router failure during update

The Department of Transportation expects airports to return to full capacity Monday. But on Capitol Hill, the FAA and DOT are expected to brief members of Congress who want to know not only what went wrong, but how to stop it from happening again.

President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to pass a $50 billion funding package for the FAA.

"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump said in a statement. "It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old. RIDICULOUS!"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged lawmakers to keep the effort bipartisan.

"What I don't want you to do is say, 'Let's make this partisan,'" Duffy said over the weekend. "The president's supportive. Democrats and Republicans in Congress say they're supportive. So let's put away the partisanship. Just do oversight on me. Ask how I'm going to spend the money. Make sure I spend the money well."

But while getting a package like that through Congress is possible, it may not be easy. Republicans only control the House and Senate until early January, and that isn't a lot of time. Already, there are skeptical Democrats.

Democratic House transportation leaders released a statement over the weekend questioning the need for additional funding.

"Let's look at the facts. Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Department of Transportation to make necessary safety upgrades to our air traffic control system. 15 months later, the administration's obligated $4.3 billion but only spent $1 billion leaving $8 billion unobligated and $11 billion unspent," Democratic House transportation leaders said in a statement. "Explain to Congress again why they need more money."

Other Democrats are suggesting that money for ICE could be redirected.

"We can solve this problem and not spend any additional taxpayer dollars," said Brian Schatz, a Democratic senator from Hawaii.

But not every Democrat is pouring cold water on the idea, especially with Congress having to pass a government spending bill to prevent a shutdown by early next month.

Chris Van Hollen, a senator from Maryland, said he "will support whatever level of money is necessary to fix this problem."