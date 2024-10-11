2 dead, dozens injured after chemical leak at Texas plant

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a chemical release at a Texas plant.

Officials said the incident happened Thursday at Pemex Oil Refinery in Deer Park, Texas, which is within Houston.

The Deer Park Police Department said they were notified at 5:23 p.m. of a chemical leak involving hydrogen sulfide. The Channel Industries Mutual Aid, a Houston-based nonprofit that organizes response to crisis, was activated and responded to the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a total of 35 Pemex employees were triaged in the incident.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for about two-and-a-half hours from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The order was lifted after air monitoring reports from Harris County Pollution Control, Harris County Hazmat and CTEH found no evidence of hazardous pollutants in the community.

“We are aware of the odor but there is no hazard to the community,” the City of Deer Park had announced.

Hydrogen sulfide is highly toxic gas known for its pungent "rotten egg" odor, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

RELATED STORY | One person dead, all 23 others rescued after group became trapped in Colorado gold mine