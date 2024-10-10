1 person dead, 12 others trapped after equipment failure at Colorado gold mine

At least one person is dead, 12 others are trapped, and 11 others have been rescued after they were caught 1,000 feet below ground at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine located in Teller County, Colorado, Scripps News Colorado Springs reported.

The sheriff's office reported that an equipment malfunction caused people at the mine to become trapped. Emergency crews, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department, responded to the scene after a call was made at around 1:30 p.m. local time.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Thursday afternoon writing, "I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort. The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine. We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation.”

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine was closed in the 1960s but has since held tours of the mines which remained popular over the years, according to the mine's tour website.

The operators of the tour say revenue from tours goes, in part at least, to maintain safety on the property, where walking tours are offered seasonally.

Tours at the mine run from May through the second weekend in October, organizers say. Scripps News Colorado Springs reported that it wasn't immediately clear if all or some of those trapped or rescued were there on a tour.

A version of this developing story was originally published by Dani Whitaker and James Gavato at Scripps News Colorado Springs.