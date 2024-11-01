Additional Resources

In our effort to inform and educate, here is a selection of resources about fentanyl. This list includes some of the organizations and agencies that are addressing the dangers of fentanyl, offering ways to obtain free naloxone, providing information on Good Samaritan laws across the country, and educating the public on ways to treat addiction and reduce demand. It also includes an educational curriculum to help teach students and educators about the dangers of fentanyl.

Beavern, Oregon School District: Fake and Fatal Curriculum

Centers for Disease Control

DoitforJack

DopaGe - Good Samaritan Laws by State

Drug Enforcement Administration

Georgia Overdose Prevention Plan

Live Like Jordan

NEXT Distro - To check your state's medical amnesty lawand for free naloxone in your state

Song for Charlie

Short films:

New Drug Talk: Parent/Caretaker Film

RealTalk About Fake Pills: Youth Assembly Film

Team Awareness Combating Overdose, TACO

United Against Fentanyl