Additional Resources

In our effort to inform and educate, here is a selection of resources about fentanyl. This list includes some of the organizations and agencies that are addressing the dangers of fentanyl, offering ways to obtain free naloxone, providing information on Good Samaritan laws across the country, and educating the public on ways to treat addiction and reduce demand. It also includes an educational curriculum to help teach students and educators about the dangers of fentanyl.
Beavern, Oregon School District: Fake and Fatal Curriculum
DopaGe - Good Samaritan Laws by State
Drug Enforcement Administration
Georgia Overdose Prevention Plan
NEXT Distro - To check your state's medical amnesty lawand for free naloxone in your state
Short films:
New Drug Talk: Parent/Caretaker Film
RealTalk About Fake Pills: Youth Assembly Film
Team Awareness Combating Overdose, TACO