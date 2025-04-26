Cleveland Browns pick quarterback Shedeur Sanders in round 5 of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns picked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders 144th overall in the NFL Draft Saturday.

The fifth round pick was much later than many draft forecasts predicted. Sanders was considered one of the highest-profile quarterback candidates going into this year's draft, second only to no. 1 pick Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans.

Shedeur is the son of NFL Hall of Fame returner Deion Sanders, who played for five NFL teams, also played in Major League Baseball and who now coaches the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur set a record 4,134 passing yards while playing for Colorado last year. He played there alongside cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was picked second overall in this year's draft by the Jaguars.

Sanders will now join the quarterback roster on the Browns, which includes Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round.

Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is not expected to play in the upcoming season due to an achilles tendon injury.