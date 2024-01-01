Stephen Graddick IV

Stephen is a Scripps News anchor and award-winning environmentalist; Stephen combines the art of storytelling and the narratives of the unheard to weave together anecdotes that inspire action and cultivate renewed responsibility. Stephen’s journalistic style bridges the gap between communities and governance. Stephen’s experiences in journalism cross industry lines, accentuates the richness and beauty of diverse cultures, and journeys into uncharted territories to unearth the shared stories of his audiences. Selected by NBC as one of the Top 32 Emerging Television Hosts in 2018, Stephen’s work has led him to rooms filled with dignitaries and neighborhoods filled with every day, working people. Regardless of the platform, Stephen remains committed to sharing the truth via the lived experiences of communities —no matter the risk —at home or internationally.