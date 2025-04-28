Washington Commanders, D.C. strike deal for new stadium at RFK campus

The Washington Commanders are officially coming home.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris announced a deal Monday to build a new state-of-the-art stadium on the RFK campus, bringing the team back to the District for the first time since 1996.

The roofed stadium will seat approximately 65,000 fans and is expected to open in 2030. It will occupy about 11% of the 180-acre site, leaving room for additional development, including housing, retail, parks and recreation facilities. The new stadium is designed for year-round use, allowing it to host NFL games as well as concerts and other events.

Under the agreement, the Commanders will invest at least $2.7 billion to build the stadium. The District will contribute infrastructure improvements and support parking development.

"Working hand-in-hand with District and community leaders, we’re focused on delivering an incredible home for our players and fans, creating a landmark venue that reflects the pride of our nation’s capital," Harris said.

The team played at RFK Stadium for 35 seasons and captured three Super Bowl titles during that time. The Commanders are currently playing at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, about 5 miles from D.C.

Plans for the broader RFK campus include up to 6,000 housing units, new sports facilities, and expanded park space, with community input guiding future development.

"We said that we could do it all – Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment and more – and, together, that’s what we are delivering,” Bowser said.

