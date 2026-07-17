Security at the World Cup final ramped up for Sunday's Argentina-Spain match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup began with 48 teams playing over 39 days. Now it comes down to one final match Sunday in New Jersey.

As Argentina and Spain prepare to take the pitch, a sprawling network of federal agents, local law enforcement, and private companies continue with a "game plan" two years in the making to ensure the final is safe.

Offense on the pitch, defense everywhere else

A joint operations center in New York has helped oversee security and monitor threats in host cities throughout the tournament, with thousands of personnel on the ground and a team with an eye on the skies.

The FBI has seized hundreds of drones flying in restricted airspace near stadiums during the tournament. For Sunday's match, FBI Special Agent Adam Kachhia-Patel says, "We'll be getting live feeds and monitoring any drone activity in the area to see if there's anything that we need to do there from a threat perspective."

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The final will include a beefed-up Secret Service perimeter, with President Trump attending the trophy presentation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says: "His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history."

When Trump attended an NBA Finals game last month in New York, police shut down several city blocks around the arena and fans were forced to wait in extra-long lines to go through enhanced security.

The World Cup final is a Level 1 Special Event — the highest possible security designation — with added resources from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the FBI.

No one will be allowed to simply walk up to the stadium or drive a personal vehicle. Those with a ticket must take approved transportation to the game and should arrive early to make their way through the stepped-up security.