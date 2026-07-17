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Cheapest World Cup Final seats cost more than average monthly US pay

World Cup final ticket prices are soaring, with resale seats starting around $7,700 and lower-level seats topping $10,000.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
AP
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Cheapest World Cup Final seats cost more than average monthly US pay
Posted

The World Cup final is Sunday, and if you’re thinking about a quick trip to see the game in New York, you’ll need a large suitcase of cash.

The cheapest ticket on resale sites currently for sale is about $7,700. That’s nearly identical to what the median U.S. household earns in an entire month.

If you want to sit in the lower bowl of the stadium, be prepared to spend at least $10,000.

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FIFA has faced criticism over the high ticket prices, which it says reflect strong global demand.

Tickets for the third-place game in Miami start at about $700.

According to Forbes, this year's World Cup Final could end up being the most expensive sports ticket in U.S. history.

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