NFL partners to launch new pro flag football league ahead of 2028 Olympic debut

The NFL announced it is partnering with TMRW Sports and a group of investors to launch a new professional flag football league for both men and women ahead of the sport's debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The NFL said $32 million has already been committed to the new league, which currently has the support of all 32 NFL clubs, as well as a group of current and former NFL players, including Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Ryan Nece, and Dhani Jones, as well as Arik Armstead, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson.

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A number of other prominent people from the sports and entertainment world are also listed as investors, including women's sports stars Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams.

“As the flag football movement continues its explosive global growth, a professional flag league completes the pathway for elite athletes to compete at every level of the game, from youth to high school and college, to the Olympic stage, and now professionally,” said Troy Vincent Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “This is especially meaningful for girls and young women who are helping drive the sport’s growth worldwide and who can now see their dreams in this game extend all the way to the professional level."

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Flag football has surged in popularity in recent years, with the NFL estimating more than 4 million children now play nationwide — a 50% jump since 2020. The NFL's partner, TMRW Sports, has also found recent success with its TGL indoor golf league, which features big names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and several others.

"Selecting TMRW Sports represents an important step in our long-term commitment to growing flag football and supporting the world-class athletes driving its momentum," Vincent Sr. said.