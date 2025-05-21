NFL will allow players to participate in Olympic flag football

NFL owners have approved a resolution that will allow players to try out for flag football teams to play in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

There will be certain restrictions, however. A maximum of one player from each NFL team will be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

Additionally, each club's designated international player is allowed to represent their country's team.

While some details still need to be finalized, the decision was expected.

The potential participation would fulfill the ambitions of many of the NFL's biggest stars who have expressed interest in representing their countries in this Olympic debut sport.

