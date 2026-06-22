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Argentina's Lionel Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with 2 goals against Austria

Argentina has already secured a spot in the round of 32 and still has one match remaining in group play.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, runs celebrating after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026.
Julio Cortez/AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, runs celebrating after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, runs celebrating after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026.
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Lionel Messi broke the World Cup career scoring record Monday, scoring twice in defending champion Argentina’s match against Austria.

Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute after missing a penalty kick earlier in the game. He added another goal in the 94th minute, bringing his career World Cup total to 18.

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It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi scored.

In Argentina’s first match of the tournament, Messi scored three goals against Algeria. With two more Monday, he now leads all scorers in this year’s World Cup.

Germany's Deniz Undav and Canada's Jonathan David are behind Messi with three goals each.

Argentina has already secured a spot in the round of 32 and still has one match remaining in group play.

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