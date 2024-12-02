Houston's Al-Shaair apologizes for 'violent' hit on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair posted an apology to X after he was ejected from the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for an unwarranted hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary’,” Al-Shaair said in part of his social media statement.

The hit – which many have described as “violent” and “dirty” – happened just before the end of the first half when Lawrence slid after a six-yard gain. Al-Shaair launched toward him just as he began to slide, knocking Lawrence in the facemask with his forearm.

Lawrence’s teammates immediately came to his defense after seeing the hit, which initiated a brawl on the field between the two teams.

As the scuffle ensued, Lawrence lay on the ground in an apparent “fencing position” before he was helped to his feet and carted off for evaluation.

He didn’t return for the second half of the game, but thanked people for the prayers on his X account and said he was “home and feeling better.”

According to ESPN and other outlets, Lawrence was not transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The young quarterback had just returned to the Jaguars’ starting lineup after missing a couple of games for another injury.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game, but he didn’t leave with grace.

Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff joined in with booing, angry fans as Al-Shaair was leaving the field in Everbank Stadium, causing another brief altercation.

Al-Shaair then exchanged words with a fan who hit his teammate Will Anderson Jr. in the helmet with a water bottle while Anderson was helped to escort Al-Shaair back to the locker room. The fan was ejected from the game.

Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones also was ejected for throwing a punch during the first scramble after the hit on Lawrence.

Further review of the play could result in a suspension for Al-Shaair.

“That was a dumb hit on his part,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said in post-game interviews. “Hate to see it. The first thing I thought of was to go get him because it’s your brother, and that’s the quarterback.”

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said, “I just knew it was wrong. It was just a dirty play, and you stick up for your guys.”

Al-Shaair has had some questionable acts in past games this season already. ESPN reported he was fined $11,817 for punching Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson on the sideline in Week 2.

"Unfortunate with the hit with Azeez," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after Sunday’s game. "It's not what we're coaching.”

The Texans ultimately won the game 23-20 and are headed into their bye week for the season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will head to Tennessee to play the Titans on Sunday for their Week 14 matchup.