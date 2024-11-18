Beyoncé to perform during halftime of NFL Christmas Day game

Beyoncé will be coming to your home on Christmas Day...sort of.

Netflix announced the megastar will be performing during halftime of the NFL holiday matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The singer and the streaming giant teased the news with a 25-second video clip posted to social media that shows Queen Bee standing on a car covered in red roses while catching a football.

The game will take place at the Texans home stadium in Houston, also known as the birthplace of Beyoncé.

Netflix also teased that the performance will likely feature some guest appearances from artists featured on her recent Cowboy Carter album.

You will need a Netflix subscription to watch the game and her performance.