Dolphins' Tagovailoa cleared to return after concussion, won't wear Guardian Cap

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning to practice this week and could join the lineup Sunday for Miami's clash versus Arizona.

Tagovailoa has been cleared to resume practice after suffering the third known concussion of his NFL career last month in a game against Buffalo on September 12. Tagovailoa said that he has been symptom-free since the day after the game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he has been relying on the team's medical staff to decide when the quarterback would be ready for a return. Although cleared for practice, doctors will need to give one final approval before he appears in a game.

"Following – specifically with concussions, but just any injury in general, just following the directive and the opinion of medical experts," McDaniel said. "I think the reason why he's coming back now is because the medical experts have deemed it safe for him to return. So I don't mess with timelines or try to overcook or forecast. You lean on experts for matters of the career and that's what we're doing here."

Tagovailoa was asked whether his latest concussion would cause him to change the style of his play.

"Just got to be smart, that's it," he said. "My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college, I would do the same thing. But it's a professional setting; this is the professional level, the best of the best, you just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."

Tagovailoa declining to use Guardian Cap

A handful of NFL players are sporting newly approved Guardian Caps as the league is now allowing players the ability to wear the helmet covers intended to reduce head injuries. Tagovailoa will not be among them.

He said it's a "personal choice" when asked why he wouldn't use the new helmet covers.

In NFL preseason practices with helmets and regular season contact practices, there was an overall 50% reduction in concussions.

"I think in terms of his career, we just have a high priority to pass forth information and knowledge so that decisions can be made with the full breadth of information," McDaniel said. "I think that I always preach that it is the individual player's determination if they want to do so, and so what you don't do is skirt the information gathering process and you make sure they're well-informed and they have access to all the available options which is supremely important to me. And then players, when they're making choices that relate to they're playing their careers as it's negotiated in the collective bargaining agreement, I appreciate the individual determination for how they play."

Tagovailoa frustrated with retirement talks

As many around football suggested that it was time for the 26-year-old quarterback to retire following numerous head injuries, Tagovailoa made it clear he has no intention to leave the sport any time soon.

"I'm frustrated but this is what it is. Do I want to be known for this? No, I don't but that's the cards I've been dealt with given the history of it. So it is what it is," he said.

The quarterback, however, said he does appreciate the concern fans have expressed toward him.

"I appreciate your concern, I really do. I love this game and I love it to the death of me, that's it," he said.

"There's just risk in any and everything and I'm willing to play the odds, that's it," Tagovailoa added.