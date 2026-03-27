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The Danny Moses Show: Gold is back, in a big way

This week, Danny Moses explains why gold is resurging in today's economy.
Gold Prices Fall
Mike Groll/AP
FILE - Gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint on July 22, 2014, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Gold Prices Fall
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Gold is no longer just a commodity—it may be signaling a major shift in the global financial system. In this episode, Danny breaks down the history of gold and why it’s re-emerging as a critical asset in today’s economy.

From central banks stockpiling gold to growing concerns around U.S. debt, inflation, and global conflict, the signals are getting harder to ignore. Danny is joined by macro strategist Luke Gromen, who explains why countries like China and Russia are moving away from the dollar, how gold is becoming a “neutral reserve asset,” and what that means for the future of markets.

They also dive into the economic ripple effects of the war in Iran, rising oil prices, and why the U.S. may be approaching a financial breaking point. Plus, Danny shares his latest Kalshi Picks ahead of The Masters.

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