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Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Art Alexakis of Everclear on “Santa Monica” and his battle with MS

On this week's episode, Art Alexakis shares how childhood trauma, addiction, poverty, and personal loss shaped his music.
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Art Alexakis
Scripps News
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Art Alexakis
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Art Alexakis
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Art Alexakis, the voice behind Everclear’s iconic 90s hits like Santa Monica and Father of Mine, opens up to Alisyn Camerota in a raw and emotional conversation.

He shares how childhood trauma, addiction, poverty, and personal loss shaped his music — and how those experiences became anthems for a generation. Now, Art reveals what it’s like living and touring with multiple sclerosis (MS), and how he continues to push forward despite the challenges.

This is a powerful story about survival, honesty, and the real life behind the songs.

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