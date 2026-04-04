Connected with Alisyn Camerota: When violence came to Judge Esther Salas' door

A knock at the door. A moment that changed everything.

In this deeply emotional episode of Connected, Alisyn Camerota sits down with Judge Esther Salas whose life was shattered by a targeted act of violence meant for her — but instead took the life of her only child.

What unfolds is a story of unimaginable loss, resilience, and purpose. From the devastating day that took her son’s life to her fight to protect others in the justice system, she shares how she transformed grief into action — and why forgiveness became her path forward.

As threats against judges and public officials rise, this conversation explores the human cost of violence, the power of compassion, and what it means to keep going when everything is broken.

This is not just a story about tragedy. It’s a story about strength, love, and choosing light in the darkest moments.