Oct. 7 attack 3 years later, rape allegations at Cornell & searching for the missing

Three years after October 7, Gaza still isn't at peace, and the fighting has spread into a wider war with Iran. Scripps News Chief International Correspondent Jason Bellini has covered the story since the first days. He joins Jon Leiberman to talk about where things stand and where they could go next.

That's just the start. Alex Miller has the latest on the ongoing situation at Cornell.

A new Gallup report says only 31% of Americans think a college education is "very important," so we ask Stacey Cohen, Fordham adjunct professor, TEDx speaker and CEO of Co-Communications, whether college is still worth it. Food Babe founder Vani Hari was at the White House Make America Healthy summit with Vice President Vance and Secretary Kennedy, and she explains why even some MAHA loyalists aren't on board.

Monica Caison, founder of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, explains how to keep a case from disappearing along with the person, and how you can help.

Our panel also weighs in on the week's biggest stories. In our hidden headlines, Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley is facing online backlash after his property was marked as a public toilet on Google Maps, as scrutiny of the company's surveillance cameras grows.

Join the conversation! Text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.

