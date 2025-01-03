The technology trends we can expect in 2025, according to an expert

2024 seemed to be the year of artificial intelligence, so what does 2025 have in store for technology?

Scripps News spoke with Rita McGrath, author and business inflection point expert, about the trend predictions for businesses in the coming year.

McGrath said AI has already replaced low-level, repetitive work in a lot of industries, particularly in the world of "white collar" jobs in the same way robotics took over "blue collar" work.

RELATED STORY | Advanced technology used to gain information about Las Vegas Cybertruck blast

Another area of focus that will see growth is information communication technology, known as ICT.

McGrath said consumers will see these technology trends impact them in ways like dematerialization, in which consumers rely on less physical items. For example, if we wanted to listen to a song we'd have to buy a CD and something to play it on whereas now we use streaming services.

AI will likely replace a lot of common tools and applications for consumers, McGrath said.

She also said AI is starting to become more widespread in medical services.

RELATED STORY | You can now call and speak with ChatGPT