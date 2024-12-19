You can now call and speak with ChatGPT

ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot, now has a phone number and voice capability. Users can call or message ChatGPT at 1-800-CHAT-GPT using a U.S. phone number or WhatsApp.

Unlike the online experience, callers do not need to create an account to use the feature. OpenAI announced that the 800 number is an experimental launch aimed at expanding access to the chatbot.

Users can interact with ChatGPT for up to 15 minutes per month for free, and a daily limit applies to WhatsApp messages.

OpenAI says 1-800-ChatGPT works best in quieter environments, noting background noise may be misinterpreted as prompts.

For those concerned about privacy, OpenAI says calls or transcripts of conversations may be stored "for a limited period of time for safety and abuse prevention purposes."

ChatGPT launched in November 2022 and quickly became one of the most popular AI tools. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including personal use, business use and entertainment.

