‘Truly for all of Earth’: Retired astronaut on Artemis II’s historic mission

Retired astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger has been following NASA’s Artemis II mission as the four-person crew wraps up their 10-day voyage Friday.

The crew’s flyby of the moon marked humanity’s first trip to the lunar vicinity in more than five decades — and the furthest from Earth astronauts have ever traveled. Metcalf-Lindenburger said the Artemis II crew has left an incredible mark on science and space exploration.

“This mission truly was for all of Earth, and they have showed it the whole entire way,” she said. “I’m just holding them in prayer and thoughtful, positive thoughts. It’s been amazing to watch.”

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Much of Artemis II’s journey has been documented for the public to follow from the ground. The crew’s mission has been broadcast live on NASA’s YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.

“From the takeoff that almost went exactly at the time it was expected — and it was a beautiful liftoff — to Monday when we were all listening along as the four astronauts described the far side of the moon,” she said. “It really brought all of us along with them, which is what they’ve been talking about the whole time.”

Metcalf-Lindenburger noted she was not born during the last time NASA sent astronauts to the moon.

“Like two of the astronauts on board, I am 50 years old and did not get to see those Apollo landings on the moon. So this Artemis time is truly unique,” she said.

The crew still faces arguably the riskiest part of their trip: reentering Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down off the coast of San Diego on Friday.

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Their reentry will be far different from Metcalf-Lindenburger’s return aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. Rather than gliding into the atmosphere and landing like an airplane, Artemis II’s Orion spacecraft will slow its descent with parachutes before striking the ocean.

The unmanned Artemis I mission uncovered issues with the spacecraft’s heat shield, which NASA says have been fixed.

“Simulators cannot completely bring you to what you’re going to actually feel the day of,” she said.