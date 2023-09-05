Del Walters is a national and internationally known news anchor, filmmaker, investigative reporter and author. Del has been awarded 20 News Emmy’s and dozens of other awards for his investigative reporting. No subject has been off limits, from the KKK, where Del went face to face with the Klan as the crosses burned, to the CIA to organized crime.

Del is the author of four works of fiction and one nonfiction book. He has been married to his lovely wife Robin since being introduced by a nun and has two daughters and three granddaughters. He resides in Virginia and Atlanta.