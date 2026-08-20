August will feature a partial lunar eclipse that will turn the moon blood red

August's full moon will be extra special, as many will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse during the last week of the month.

From August 27 to August 28, stargazers will see Earth's shadow dye the moon a subtle red as our planet passes between the moon and sun. The crimson-colored phenomenon is referred to as a "blood moon."

Since it is a partial lunar eclipse, there will be a thin crescent of the full moon still exposed to direct sunlight.

According to Space.com, the point of maximum eclipse is at 12:12 a.m. local time.

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August's full moon is often named the "Sturgeon Moon," according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The name comes from the prehistoric-looking fish native to the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain that were once an important food staple for Native Americans who lived in the region.

Other less popular names for the August full moon include "Flying Up Moon" (Cree) Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe), Harvest Moon (Dakota), Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe), Black Cherries Moon (Assiniboine) and "Mountain Shadows Moon (Tlingit).