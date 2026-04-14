After splashdown, NASA pushes back on heat shield concerns spreading online

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman addressed online concerns that the Artemis II Orion spacecraft’s heat shield failed during reentry after photos surfaced showing a mysterious white section on the spacecraft following its landing.

The heat shield was among NASA’s biggest concerns as Orion reentered the atmosphere at nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Orion’s previous flight, Artemis I, had more charring and cracking on its heat shield than expected.

In response, NASA changed the way it applied the heat shield’s coating and altered Orion’s reentry trajectory. The coating, called Avcoat, is designed to gradually wear away amid the intense heat caused by reentry.

RELATED STORY | Artemis II mission completes successful transit around the far side of the moon

“The white color observed corresponds to the compression pad area and is consistent with the local geometry, Avcoat byproducts and transitional heating environments. We observed this behavior in arc jet testing and expected it in this compression pad area,” Isaacman said.

NASA said it collected real-time data on how the spacecraft and its heat shield performed, but scientists will need time to analyze it. Isaacman said it was too early to draw conclusions from Friday’s landing but noted NASA believes the heat shield performed better than it did on Artemis I.

“As you would expect, engineers were eager to inspect the heat shield, starting with diver imagery shortly after splashdown and continuing with the review aboard the ship. No unexpected conditions were observed. I suspect when the images are released, it will be pretty obvious there’s a stark difference between Artemis I and Artemis II heat shield performance,” Isaacman said.

The Orion spacecraft did show some darker colors after landing, but by all indications Friday’s landing was a success. The heat shield’s performance will be a pivotal factor in determining whether NASA is ready for another crewed Artemis mission in 2027.

The mission was the first to send humans toward the moon in more than 50 years and was designed as a stepping stone for future lunar missions. Artemis III, scheduled for launch in mid-2027, will not travel to the moon as originally planned. Instead, the crew will use the flight to test equipment and docking capabilities.

Howard Hu, Orion program manager, said the spacecraft will undergo a 30-day inspection culminating in a report. NASA expects to reuse 286 components from Artemis II.

RELATED STORY | Heat shield data from Artemis II could define timeline of future lunar missions