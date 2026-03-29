New study reveals American teens face more peer pressure to use social media than to smoke or drink

Peer pressure isn't what it used to be — a new study has found more teens feel pressured to be online than they do to smoke, vape, ditch class and even drink.

The poll of 2,000 American children aged 11 to 17 found 44% feel peer pressure to be online or on social media. That's compared to other vices, such as smoking and vaping (31%), ditching class (28%), drinking alcohol (24%), shoplifting (13%) and vandalism (8%).

The top platforms kids said they have felt pressured to be on are TikTok (44%), Instagram (39%), Facebook (37%), Snapchat (35%), YouTube (34%) and Roblox (24%).

Over half (56%) said they've felt left out by friends and peers because they weren't in the same online groups or social media platforms as them. And 36% frequently worry about how many likes, comments, views or reactions they receive on their social posts.

Over a third (37%) admit phones and social media posts frequently cause arguments within their friend groups.

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Commissioned by Aura and conducted by Talker Research, the study aimed to reveal how children's use of technology is actively or passively impacting their lives.

It found that kids who spent at least 30 hours on social media are sleeping six hours and 18 minutes on a typical school night, losing 24 minutes per night, compared to those who spend less time online (sleeping an average of six hours and 42 minutes on school nights).

That's 72 total hours of sleep lost over a typical school year.

Similarly, 30% of kids polled who spend more than 30 hours per week online said they "frequently" forget to eat meals. That's compared to 14% who said the same and spend less than 30 hours per week online.

“Social media platforms are designed for endless scrolling, and as a result, kids feel constant pressure to keep up. Their device use becomes compulsive,” said Dr. Scott Kollins, Chief Medical Officer at Aura. “Over-connection triggers real life stressors that show up beyond the screens, and it’s important for families to understand the signs before digital addiction takes over.”

In the past six months, the study found teens have felt stressed or worried by social media drama (37%), recent news stories (28%), appearance expectations or social media pressures (24%), school phone bans (23%) and violent content (21%).

Over half (56%) said the amount of information they see online is “very” or “somewhat” overwhelming to them.

Over half (51%) said stressful and inappropriate content stays in their mind for up to an hour after they see it. For five percent, it can stick with them for at least a week.

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When social lives feel stressful, the research found 55% of kids use their phones or tablets more frequently than usual, and 52% will scroll social media or watch videos to distract themselves.

And a majority (59%) of them feel better talking to family, friends and loved ones. Sixty-three percent will also intentionally avoid group chats, social media and the news to feel less stressed.

“Kids are growing up in a nonstop feed of information, and too often, it’s content they’re not ready for. From politics and violence to body shaming and explicit language, they keep scrolling — even when it’s stressing them out. Parents can’t monitor every swipe, but they can start with an open mind and judgment-free conversations about what their kids are actually seeing and feeling,” said Dr. Kollins.

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American children aged 11 to 17 who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Aura and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, 2026.