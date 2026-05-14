A pack of sled dog puppies is about to start training in Alaska's Denali National Park

Five young sled dogs-in-training were recently born at the Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, as part of the park's sled dog breeding program.

The Alaskan husky puppies are named Sequoia, Mammoth, Rainier, Teton and Mesa, after famous U.S. national parks, in a special nod to the upcoming 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. They will soon count a sixth puppy, Acadia, who will be joining the crew from another kennel.

They are taking their first steps to train as working dogs in Denali, where they will rack up miles pulling the sleds and park rangers who patrol trails and conduct winter research in the park.

The freight hauling Alaskan husky is bred for its thick fur, long legs, and compact paws — all necessary to stay warm and efficiently navigate deep snow. Denali's breeding program also selects for less obvious traits, like the willingness to navigate winter trails, work as a team, and pull heavy loads hard.

The new puppies will be raised and trained for six to eight months before they get harnesses and start running. Those dogs who show the most promise after their first winter of training will join a permanent team the next year.

Denali maintains between three and five dog teams in its park, whose dogs generally run for about nine years before they retire.

You can watch a live stream of the new puppies through the Denali Puppy Cam on the park's website.