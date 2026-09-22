Could social media warning labels change young people's habits?

A new study has found that warning labels highlighting potential health harms may discourage teenagers and young adults from using social media.

The research, conducted by Stanford Medicine, surveyed more than 1,000 participants between the ages of 13 and 29. Researchers showed participants warning labels on a mock social media platform designed to resemble Instagram.

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The messages warned about potential harms associated with social media use, including depression and anxiety, negative body image, sleep disruption, addiction and broader mental health concerns.

Researchers found that warning labels focused on health risks performed better than simple screen-time reminders, which are already used by some social media platforms. Warnings about mental health harms, depression and anxiety were rated as the most effective at discouraging social media use and increasing awareness of potential risks.

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The findings come as concerns continue to grow over the impact social media may have on young users. Recently, a report found that many social media child-safety features were not working as intended, with only 35 features, or just over 40%, successfully meeting evaluation criteria.

However, the Stanford study does not prove that warning labels would actually reduce social media use. Researchers only measured how participants said the messages would influence their behavior and awareness, not whether they ultimately spent less time on social media.