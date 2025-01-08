Vice President Harris' neighborhood ordered to evacuate as wildfires bear down on Los Angeles

Vice President Kamala Harris' neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles was ordered to evacuate Tuesday night as wildfires continue to blaze in the area, her spokesperson said.

"Last night, the Vice President's neighborhood in Los Angeles was put under an evacuation order. No one was in her home at the time," Ernie Apreza said in a statement. "She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responderss, and Secret Service personnel."

RELATED STORY | 2 dead as extreme wind gusts fuel Los Angeles-area wildfires

The wildfires, which have scorched more than 1,000 structures and claimed the lives of at least two people in southern California, have been fueled by an extreme wind storm that has brought gusts around 100 mph to the region.

The largest of the fires is the Palisades Fire, which has consumed over 2,900 acres, according to Cal Fire. Extremely high winds forced firefighting aircraft to remain grounded late Tuesday and into Wednesday, only hampering containment efforts.

In northern Los Angeles County, officials were battling the Eaton Fire, which had consumed 2,200 acres as of Wednesday morning. And overnight, a wildfire in Sylmar known as the Hurst Fire flared up and quickly consumed 500 acres within a matter of hours.

RELATED STORY | Yes, wildfires are actually becoming more intense and more common, study says

Vice President Harris said she and President Biden are committed to ensuring that nobody in the area has to respond to this disaster alone and have mobilized federal resources to help fight the blazes.

"As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities," Harris said in a statement. "I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fires is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials."