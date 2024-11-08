State of emergency issued as wildfire rages in southern California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Friday as a wildfire continues to grow in southern California.

Ventura County's Mountain Fire, which started on Wednesday, has grown to over 20,000 acres as 2,420 personnel try to contain it. As of early Friday, 11,768 structures remained threatened. The fire has forced thousands of residents in Ventura County to leave their homes.

The fire affected areas in and around Camarillo, California, and has injured six people, including one firefighter.

Camarillo is about 50 miles west of Los Angeles.

“This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and is threatening lives. California has mobilized state resources, including personnel, engines and aircraft from CAL FIRE and Cal OES, to protect communities as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat this fire. Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue," Newsom said.

Andy VanSciver, spokesperson for Ventura County Fire, said 132 homes were destroyed in the fire.

The fire was fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and extremely dry conditions. Winds topped 50 mph for many regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds should subside today and humidity is expected to be slightly higher this weekend, making conditions easier for firefighters to battle the blaze. As of Friday, the fire was just 7% contained.