Denny's uses mobile restaurant to serve meals to serve Hurricane Helene survivors

Denny's brought 60-foot trailer capable with the capacity to feed hundreds from a Lowe's parking lot.
Tens of thousands of residents in and around Asheville, North Carolina remain without running water more than a week after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.

A mobile relief diner operated by Denny's is scheduled to be in place through Tuesday with volunteers from all over the country serving meals. The 60-foot trailer carries a full-service kitchen.

"The Denny's Smoke relief diner is for disaster relief," said Paul Spence program director of Denny's Relief Diner. "And our whole idea is we try to bring a little bit of hope to people that have been hit by devastation. So we come out, we feed them a hot meal, comfort food, pancakes and sausage. And we talk to them a little bit, show that we care and the whole idea is to make them feel like there's better days ahead."

The Denny's Mobile Relief Diner has served over 75,000 meals since 2017.

Residents are getting a bit of relief from a four-legged friend as Candice Matelaski-Brady brought her dog to comfort residents.

"Today, I'm making her everybody's service dog because we're all under a lot of stress and there are kids waiting for long line for hot breakfast and that's tough on them," said Matelaski-Brady. "So I brought the dog out to provide a little bit of a distraction and a little bit of a reminder that we're all together in it as a community."

