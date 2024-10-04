FEMA addresses rumors hurricane survivors receive less assistance than migrants

The Federal Emergency Management Agency addressed online rumors over whether it provides more relief for migrants entering the U.S. illegally than survivors of Hurricane Helene.

Some have suggested that survivors of the hurricane are only eligible for $750, but FEMA has said that's not entirely accurate. FEMA says that $750 payments are generally available right away to provide immediate assistance, with addition assistance requiring an application.

RELATED STORY | New tools help better predict storms and alert the public for hurricane season

"One type of assistance that is often approved quickly after you apply is Serious Needs Assistance, which is $750 to help pay for essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies," FEMA said. "There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify to receive once you apply for disaster assistance. As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing and home repair costs."

FEMA encouraged those with questions to call 1-800-621-3362 to speak with a FEMA representative.

As of Friday, FEMA had paid out more than $45 million to survivors, and provided 11.5 million meals, more than 12.6 million liters of water, 150 generators and more than 400,000 tarps.

How much does FEMA spend on migrant assistance

The Shelter and Services Program has $640.9 million of available funds to enable non-federal entities to off-set allowable costs incurred for services associated with noncitizen migrant arrivals in their communities, FEMA said. These funds help organizations feed, house and provide social services for migrants in the U.S.

RELATED STORY | Mayorkas warns FEMA doesn't have enough funding to last through hurricane season

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency is on track to have about 2.2 million encounters at the U.S. and Mexico border for fiscal year 2024, which would mark a slight decline from 2022 and 2023.

By comparison, FEMA has $20 billion earmarked for 2024 for its Disaster Relief Fund.